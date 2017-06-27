A Ukrainian officer killed in a car b...

A Ukrainian officer killed in a car bomb was reportedly...

The Ukrainian military officer who was killed in a car bomb Tuesday was investigating Russia's involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian news outlet Lb.ua reported on Tuesday. Col. Maxim Shapoval was driving a Mercedes Benz in Kiev when a bomb planted under the vehicle exploded, killing him instantly, according to Kiev police.

