A Man Paints the Time From Within a Clock In a Clever Video Installation at the Amsterdam Airport

In 2016, Dutch artist Martin Baas created an illusory video installation that made it appear as if a man was manually painting the time from inside a clock at the Amsterdam Schiphol airport . Entitled the "Schiphol Clock" , the video runs for twelve hours and is a part of his amazing " Real Time " series.

Chicago, IL

