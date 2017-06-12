12:00 OSCE Secretary General to pay '...

12:00 OSCE Secretary General to pay 'farewell visit' to Kyrgyzstan

Read more: AkiPress

OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will pay a 'farewell visit' to Kyrgyzstan on June 12-13, Kyrgyz foreign ministry spokesperson Seyit Ubukeev said. Ambassador Lamberto Zannier took up the post of OSCE Secretary General on 1 July 2011 and in June 2017 his term is coming to an end.

Chicago, IL

