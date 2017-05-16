World close to 'serious digital sabotage': Dutch spy chief
The Hague: The world may be close to a "serious act of digital sabotage" which could trigger unrest, "chaos and disorder," Dutch spy chief Rob Bertholee warned Tuesday. Sabotage of critical infrastructure "is the kind of thing that might keep you awake at night," Bertholee told a timely cyber security conference in The Hague, as global experts grapple with the fallout of a massive cyberattack over the past days.
