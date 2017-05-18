We want young Nigerians to be educati...

We want young Nigerians to be educationally exposed - Netherlands

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr Michel Deelen, on Friday said that the exposure of more Nigerians to international education would enhance Nigeria's overall development. Deelen, who made the assertion in Lagos at a news conference to announce the First "Study in Holland Education Fair,'' restated his government's commitment to strengthening educational cooperation with Nigeria.

