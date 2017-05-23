War crimes suspect Mladic appeals for...

War crimes suspect Mladic appeals for release on medical grounds

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, who is awaiting a verdict on genocide charges for his role in the Bosnian war, has filed an appeal against a U.N. court's refusal to send him to Russia for medical treatment, court documents released on Tuesday show. Mladic's defence team has been seeking provisional release for the former general since March this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC