War crimes suspect Mladic appeals for release on medical grounds

Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, who is awaiting a verdict on genocide charges for his role in the Bosnian war, has filed an appeal against a U.N. court's refusal to send him to Russia for medical treatment, court documents released on Tuesday show. Mladic's defence team has been seeking provisional release for the former general since March this year.

