View Press Release

31 Promising startups of Korea will showcase advanced technologies such as Fintech based on blockchain, nano new materials, eco-friendly products, IoT and software service to the European market. Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning , Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism and Small and Medium Business Administration of the Korean government are making joint efforts in backing tech startups to advance into the European market under the name of K-Startup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.