View Press Release

View Press Release

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

31 Promising startups of Korea will showcase advanced technologies such as Fintech based on blockchain, nano new materials, eco-friendly products, IoT and software service to the European market. Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning , Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism and Small and Medium Business Administration of the Korean government are making joint efforts in backing tech startups to advance into the European market under the name of K-Startup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,075,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC