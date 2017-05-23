Verdun developers announce new front: Tannenberg

Standalone expansion Tannenberg will be released on PC via Steam later this year! Participate in epic battles as the mighty Russian Empire clashes with the Central Powers across the vast landscapes of Eastern Europe! Tannenberg takes the award-winning Verdun experience to the Eastern Front, a theater often neglected in portrayals of the First World War. Named after the heavy fighting at the Battle of Tannenberg in 1914, the standalone expansion will see players immersed in battles reflecting warfare on the Eastern Front.

