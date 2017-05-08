U.S. Is Top Country, Paris Is Top City in 2016...
The U.S. was the top country for large association conventions in 2016, hosting 934 of these events, according to the newly released rankings from ICCA. Germany came in second place , followed by the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Italy , China and Japan , Netherlands , Canada and Portugal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Meetings And Conventions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC