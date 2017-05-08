U.S. Is Top Country, Paris Is Top Cit...

U.S. Is Top Country, Paris Is Top City in 2016...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Meetings And Conventions

The U.S. was the top country for large association conventions in 2016, hosting 934 of these events, according to the newly released rankings from ICCA. Germany came in second place , followed by the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Italy , China and Japan , Netherlands , Canada and Portugal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Meetings And Conventions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC