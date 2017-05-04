Tyler, the Creator Calls Off European...

Tyler, the Creator Calls Off European Tour

53 min ago

Tyler, the Creator has taken to his Twitter account to announce that the dates for his upcoming European tour have been called off. He simply posted, "no more europe tour, sorry, next time," without any additional details explaining the reasoning behind the abrupt cancellation.

