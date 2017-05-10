Turkey demands United States stop supporting Syrian Kurdish militants
Turkey's military has relocated a convoy of armoured vehicles and personnel carriers to a base near the Syrian border as tensions with US -backed Syrian Kurdish militants escalate, local media and activists reported Saturday. The difference of opinion over YPG has cast a shadow over US-Turkish relations for some time, and Erdogan is hoping for a drastic change in American policy when he meets President Donald Trump next month.
