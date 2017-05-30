Tourism student set for Big Apple

Tourism student set for Big Apple

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Castanet.net

Vivek Punwani is set for an all-expenses paid trip to New York City for the Professional Convention Management Education Conference this June after taking home a pair of major scholarships. Punwani, a third-year student who is currently doing the tourism double degree option through TRU and a partnership with NHTV University of Applied Sciences in Breda, Netherlands , is the recipient of the 2017 Roy B. Evans Scholarship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 12 hr campus report 8
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC