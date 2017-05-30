Tourism student set for Big Apple
Vivek Punwani is set for an all-expenses paid trip to New York City for the Professional Convention Management Education Conference this June after taking home a pair of major scholarships. Punwani, a third-year student who is currently doing the tourism double degree option through TRU and a partnership with NHTV University of Applied Sciences in Breda, Netherlands , is the recipient of the 2017 Roy B. Evans Scholarship.
