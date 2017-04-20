Too friendly? Donald Trump's invitation to strongman Rodrigo Duterte stuns all

Bangkok: US President Donald Trump has called his Philippine counterpart to invite him to the White House, in a move that surprised US officials and human rights groups condemned as signalling support for Rodrigo Duterte's murderous drug crackdown. "By essentially endorsing Duterte's murderous war on drugs, Trump is now morally complicit in future killings," said John Sifton, the Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

