Todaya s highlights in history provided - 3:00 am updated:

On May 6, 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg burned and crashed in Lakehurst, New Jersey, killing 35 of the 97 people on board and a Navy crewman on the ground. In 1910, Britain's Edwardian era ended with the death of King Edward VII; he was succeeded by George V. In 1941, Josef Stalin assumed the Soviet premiership, replacing Vyacheslav M. Molotov.

