Talks to form new Dutch ruling coalition collapse

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Talks to form a four-party ruling coalition following March parliamentary elections in the Netherlands have collapsed over differences on migration policy. Edith Schippers, the politician leading the negotiations, announced that the talks reached an impasse Monday, with migration policy proving a gap too wide for the parties to bridge.

