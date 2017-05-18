Take Capt Saurabh Kalia's case to ICJ: Ex-servicemen league urges Centre11 min ago
Dharamsala, May 21 The Himachal Pradesh chapter of ex-servicemen league has urged the Centre to moved the International Court of Justice in the case of Army Captain Saurabh Kalia. During the 1999 Kargil conflict, Kalia was tortured by his Pakistani captors who later handed over his mutilated body to India.
