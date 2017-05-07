Syria safe zones hit by clashes on first day

Ahmet Uzumcu director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW listens to a question during an interview in The Hague Netherlands Friday The Syrian opposition coalition has denounced the deal as an attempt to "divide Syria " and hand government troops military victories they would otherwise be unable to achieve. Some of its terms are ambiguous - it does not specify that the safe zones take effect immediately but gives the three guarantor countries two weeks to form working groups to delineate them and then until June 4 to come up with the definitive boundaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.