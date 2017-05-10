Sudan's first PM since 1989 coup name...

Sudan's first PM since 1989 coup names new cabinet

Sudan's prime minister and first vice president Bakri Hassan Saleh looks on during group photos with Minsters at Council of Minsters in Khartoum, Sudan March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah Khartoum: Sudan's first prime minister since 1989 has named a new government and vowed to resolve insurgencies in border regions and heal the country's crisis-wracked economy.

