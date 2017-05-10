Sperm bank boss used own samples on I...

Sperm bank boss used own samples on IVF patients

WOMEN 'feel like they were raped' after a sperm bank boss used his own samples on women trying to get pregnant. Parents and children born through IVF are now seeking paternity tests to see if the sperm used for their IVF treatment at the Bidorp medical centre, near Rotterdam in the Netherlands, matches DNA of sperm bank boss Jan Karbaat.

