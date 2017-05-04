South China Sea or West Philippine Sea

Who ever thought of owning a sea? Not even the Greeks of Alexander or the Persians or Egyptians in all their glory or even the Romans made a claim for the Mediterranean or even the Sea of Galilee or even the Red Sea. But some functionary in the Chinese hierarchy got it into his head to claim this sea that has been the playground and fishing ground and trade routes for centuries both by the Malays and the Chinese.

