Simultaneous unilateral ceasefires will help

1 hr ago

Secretary Silvestre Bello III, chairman of the Philippine government's negotiating panel in the peace talks with the National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army , said he had a dinner meeting with NDF chief negotiator Fred Agcaoili, at which he appealed that the other side "lessen the violence." When the two sides began their talks in Oslo, Norway, in August, 2016, they declared unilateral ceasefires, pending agreement on a unified ceasefire.

