Shire using Baxalta network to bring ...

Shire using Baxalta network to bring 30% Cinryze production in-house

Shire has begun adding capability within its own network to manufacture the Hereditary Angioedema product Cinryze, currently being made by Dutch CMO Sanquin. In 2013 , Shire bought rare disease frim ViroPharma for $4.2bn and added the half billion dollars-a-year product Cinryze to its product portfolio.

Chicago, IL

