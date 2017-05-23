Shareholders criticise Shell over climate change commitments
Royal Dutch Shell has been rapped over its climate change commitments, with shareholders criticising its rejection of emissions targets that would bring it in line with the Paris climate accord. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35747165.ece/9b33d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-daf24d66-5287-42f7-8c3c-a1cf85073d90_I1.jpg Royal Dutch Shell has been rapped over its climate change commitments, with shareholders criticising its rejection of emissions targets that would bring it in line with the Paris climate accord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC