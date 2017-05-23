Shareholders criticise Shell over cli...

Shareholders criticise Shell over climate change commitments

21 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Royal Dutch Shell has been rapped over its climate change commitments, with shareholders criticising its rejection of emissions targets that would bring it in line with the Paris climate accord.

Chicago, IL

