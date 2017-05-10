SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer Guides Patient Selection for mpMRI

ABSTRACT #MP33-17 IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 15:30 CEST, May 13, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced results from a retrospective study that showed SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, a liquid biopsy test, identified men at risk for clinically significant prostate cancer who would benefit from a multiparametric MRI scan.

