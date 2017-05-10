SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer Guides ...

SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer Guides Patient Selection for mpMRI

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: World News Report

ABSTRACT #MP33-17                                                                                        IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 15:30 CEST, May 13, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced results from a retrospective study that showed SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, a liquid biopsy test, identified men at risk for clinically significant prostate cancer who would benefit from a multiparametric MRI scan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC