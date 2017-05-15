Scott Turow is back with a new thrill...

Scott Turow is back with a new thriller, a Testimonya

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

If there were a Mount Rushmore for the modern legal thriller, Scott Turow would be one of the novelists immortalized in granite. John Grisham, another giant of the genre, sang Turow's praises in 2012 when The New York Times asked him to name his favorite friendly rival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC