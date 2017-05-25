Scientists prove that our brains have...

Scientists prove that our brains have a little bit of Jedi in them

Have you ever wished you had Jedi powers? You might think you'll never reach the level of wisdom, power, and grace as those noble warriors from a galaxy far, far away, but a new study suggests that we all have at least one Jedi trait built right into our brains. A group of researchers from Radboud University Nijmegen in the Netherlands just published a paper proving that humans have the ability to predict the movement of objects thanks to high-speed visualization techniques that simulate the outcome in our own minds before the movement actually happens.

