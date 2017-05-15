Rutte Won't Talk to Dutch Greens Abou...

Rutte Won't Talk to Dutch Greens About Coalition After Collapse

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it's very unlikely his Liberal party will resume coalition talks with the Greens after almost two months of four-way discussions broke down unexpectedly. Negotiations on forming a new government between Rutte's Liberals, the Christian Democrats, the centrist D66 party and the Greens collapsed Monday, exactly two months after general elections in the Netherlands produced a widely divided legislature.

