Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Following the strong first-quarter results, we are upgrading our investment thesis on Royal Dutch Shell to a 'Hold'. The integrated behemoth's upstream unit swung to a Q1 profit from a year-ago loss thanks to steady oil price recovery during the period and production contribution of BG assets.

Chicago, IL

