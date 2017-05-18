Resolution against Sharif govt over Jadhav case rejected4 min ago
Lahore, May 20 Ruling PML-N today foiled the Opposition's attempt to move a resolution in Pakistan s Punjab Assembly accusing the Nawaz Sharif government of "conspiring" to provide relief to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ. Leader of Opposition Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, who belongs to Imran Khan s Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf , yesterday tabled the resolution in the Punjab Assembly, alleging that the Sharif government caused "diplomatic embarrassment" to Pakistan in Jadhav's case at the International Court of Justice.
