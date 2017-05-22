Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
" A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves: EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a weekly look at the latest developments in the South China Sea, the location of several territorial conflicts that have raised tensions in the region. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, told him that China would go to war with Manila if it drills for oil in the South China Sea.
