Rajamony appointed Ambassador to Netherlands

New Delhi, May 8 - IFS officer Venu Rajamony, Press Secretary to President Pranab Mukherjee, was on Monday appointed India's Ambassador to the Netherlands. Venu Rajamony has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

