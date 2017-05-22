Philippine minister starts damage control after Duterte's...

Philippine minister starts damage con...

This file photo taken on April 29, 2017 shows Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte gesturing as he speaks during a press conference at the end of Association of Souteast Asian Nations leaders' summit in Manila. AFP / Ted ALJIBE MANILA: Talks last week between leaders of China and the Philippines were frank and friendly, with no threats or bullying, Manila's foreign minister said on Monday, after his president said he was warned of war if he drills for oil in the South China Sea.

