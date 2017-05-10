Paul Van Dyk Reflects on His DJ Career and What's to Come

Known for his 25 year long career in the electronic music scene, legendary producer Matthias Paul-better known as Paul Van Dyk-is playing at New City Gas this Saturday. The German producer is one of the first superstar DJs, having won the award for best trance DJ in 2006 and voted number one in World's Top DJ Magazine two years in a row-in 2005 and 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Link.