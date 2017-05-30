Pakistan hikes defence budget by 7 per cent to Rs 920 billion amid tensions with India
Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood Pakistan on Friday proposed to hike its defence budget by nearly seven per cent to Rs 920 billion amid growing tension with India along the Line of Control.
