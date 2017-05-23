Pak Asks ICJ To Expedite Jadhav Case ...

Pak Asks ICJ To Expedite Jadhav Case Hearing

Pakistan has asked the International Court of Justice to hold an early hearing in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, a media report said on Tuesday. The Express Tribune , citing sources, reported that the Pakistan foreign office has sent a letter to the Hague-based ICJ's registrar, expressing Pakistan's desire for a quick hearing, preferably over the next few weeks.

