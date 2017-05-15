Orkla Food Ingredients buys northern ...

Orkla Food Ingredients buys northern German ice cream company

Norwegian company Orkla Food Ingredients has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eisunion GmbH, signed and completed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the German sales and distribution company Eis Ludwig Grabner GmbH . With the acquisition of Eis Grabner, Orkla Food Ingredients strengthens its position as a supplier of ice cream ingredients and accessories, not only in Scandinavia but in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Chicago, IL

