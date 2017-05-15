Orkla Food Ingredients buys northern German ice cream company

Norwegian company Orkla Food Ingredients has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eisunion GmbH, signed and completed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the German sales and distribution company Eis Ludwig Grabner GmbH . With the acquisition of Eis Grabner, Orkla Food Ingredients strengthens its position as a supplier of ice cream ingredients and accessories, not only in Scandinavia but in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.