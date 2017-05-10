Oman has been placed among the top th...

Oman has been placed among the top three countries at the Arab level in KidsRights Index 2017.

KidsRights Index 2017 was published by the International Children's Rights Foundation "KidsRights" and Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo-ONA KidsRights Index 2017 was published by the International Children's Rights Foundation "KidsRights" and Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Chicago, IL

