No US pressure for PH in South China Sea issue

The United States government is not pressuring the Philippine government in pushing against China in regards to South China Sea disputes. "We don't want to put pressure" said W. Patrick Murphy, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs of the US State Department.

Chicago, IL

