No politics at play here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and appreciate efforts of senior advocate Harish Salve who argued India's case in The Hague Putting aside their discords, political parties spoke in one voice to welcome the International Court of Justice's order to stay the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and appreciate efforts of senior advocate Harish Salve who argued India's case in The Hague.

