Netherlands hosts education fair

Netherlands hosts education fair

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

IN her quest to give Nigerians a wider array of options in obtaining foreign education, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria is set to host her first 'study in Holland fair', slated to hold on June 10, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The fair is for Nigerians seeking international undergraduate, postgraduate and/or professional education in the Netherlands, and it will provide a platform for them to meet one on one with representatives of several top higher educational institutions from the Netherlands and get direct advice on opportunities available to them for study in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC