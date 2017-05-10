Netherlands hosts education fair

IN her quest to give Nigerians a wider array of options in obtaining foreign education, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria is set to host her first 'study in Holland fair', slated to hold on June 10, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The fair is for Nigerians seeking international undergraduate, postgraduate and/or professional education in the Netherlands, and it will provide a platform for them to meet one on one with representatives of several top higher educational institutions from the Netherlands and get direct advice on opportunities available to them for study in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

