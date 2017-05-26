NDFP peace panel calls on NPAs to reconsider attacks on gov't troops

The peace panel of National Democratic Front of the Philippines called on the Communist Party of the Philippines to reconsider its order for the New People's Army to intensify its attacks on government security forces in the wake of the declaration of martial law in Mindanao. President Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao in the wake of the attacks staged by the Islamic State-linked Maute Group in Marawi City.

