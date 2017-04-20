MC Escher x Supreme 2017 Spring/Summer Collection
The next collaboration for Supreme is with Maurits Cornelis Escher, also known as MC Escher . Born in the city of Leeuwarden, Netherlands, Escher's work found an audience of admirers with his eccentric artwork that tapped mathematical elements of hyperbolic geometry, tessellations, symmetry, impossible object optical illusions and more.
