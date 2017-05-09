Manhunt For African Warlord Joseph Kony Ends
The mission, led by United States and Uganda military forces, also known as the "African Union Regional Task Force ," began in 2013 after the deployment of 360 troops to Central African Republic in response to Kony's heinous crimes across the region. Since 2011, armed U.S. forces provided intelligence and logistics support, at the cost of about $780 million, according to Pentagon spokesperson Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC