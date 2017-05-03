Maddie kidnap apartment plagued by se...

Maddie kidnap apartment plagued by selfie tourists on 10th...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

And for some, the 10th anniversary of her disappearance today was a perfect chance to take pictures of the site. "First it's a holiday with my girlfriend, but secondly it's because a lot of interest in Madeleine McCann" Heribert Genreith, 59, walked the perimeter of the site taking photos of the places mentioned in the tale of her disappearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 12 hr True Christian wi... 5
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC