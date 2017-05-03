Maddie kidnap apartment plagued by selfie tourists on 10th...
And for some, the 10th anniversary of her disappearance today was a perfect chance to take pictures of the site. "First it's a holiday with my girlfriend, but secondly it's because a lot of interest in Madeleine McCann" Heribert Genreith, 59, walked the perimeter of the site taking photos of the places mentioned in the tale of her disappearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|12 hr
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC