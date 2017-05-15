LIVE: Regional Conference on Contemporary Issues of Freedom of...

On Monday,May 8, at 9:30am a Regional Conference on Contemporary Issues of Freedom of Religion or Belief in Armenia, Georgia and Beyond will kick off in Yerevan. Guests include state officials, religious leaders, representatives of civil society and academia from Armenia and Georgia, representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations, as well as renowned experts from Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Russia and Norway.

