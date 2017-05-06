Liberation Day marked in the Netherlands

Liberation Day marked in the Netherlands

31 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Veterans of World War II take part in an event to mark the Liberation Day in Wageningen, the Netherlands, on May 5, 2017. Liberation Day is annually celebrated on May 5 in the Netherlands to mark the liberation from the Nazi occupation during World War II.

Chicago, IL

