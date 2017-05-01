LGBTI activists arrested protesting t...

LGBTI activists arrested protesting torture of gay men in Chechnya

RUSSIAN LGBTI activists have been rounded up by police while protesting the anti-gay crackdown in Chechnya during a May Day protest inSt Petersburg. A group of roughly ten protesters were arrested while demonstrating in the city's centre alongside a parade advocating for workers' rights.

Chicago, IL

