Leaked CIA cyber tricks may make us WannaCry some more

In early May, within a narrow 24-hour window, the spread of WannaCry - a semi-autonomous piece of criminal software designed to encrypt victims' hard drives and demand payment to unlock them again - became one of the most virulent cyber attacks in the history of the internet. It spread across the world, knocking out a third of the UK's National Health Service and shutting down 1,000 computers in Russia's ministry of the interior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.