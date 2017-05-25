Leaked CIA cyber tricks may make us W...

Leaked CIA cyber tricks may make us WannaCry some more

19 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

In early May, within a narrow 24-hour window, the spread of WannaCry - a semi-autonomous piece of criminal software designed to encrypt victims' hard drives and demand payment to unlock them again - became one of the most virulent cyber attacks in the history of the internet. It spread across the world, knocking out a third of the UK's National Health Service and shutting down 1,000 computers in Russia's ministry of the interior.

