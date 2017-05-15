Lawmakers dismiss impeachment case in Philippines
Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano gestures as he explains the impeachment complaint against Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte at the House of Representatives in Manila on May 15, 2017. The Philippine Congress rejected on Monday an impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte, calling allegations he committed crimes against humanity over the deaths of thousands of suspected criminals "frivolous and baseless".
