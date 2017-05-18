Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict by ICJ: As India celebrates Harish Salve,...
New Delhi, May 19: After a major blow at the International Court of Justice when the world court stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution till the final verdict is out, Pakistan is likely to replace the team of lawyers led by Khawar Qureshi who represented the country at the court, reports Pakistani media. While India has been celebrating Harish Salve who represented India at the ICJ, the Pakistani lawyer Khawar Qureshi has been facing the axe for not being able to defend the case in its favour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC